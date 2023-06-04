SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,308 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $65.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

