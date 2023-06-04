STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

