Steem Hits 1-Day Volume of $867,377.31 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.79 million and $867,377.31 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,229.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00354245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00550829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00428142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,638,407 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

