Steven Vattuone Sells 32,041 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $254,405.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,978.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Steven Vattuone sold 14,081 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $127,855.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 300 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 100 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $195,192.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $13.14.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 663,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in ON24 by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,721,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.