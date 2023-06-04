Stifel Nicolaus Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $70.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Elastic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

