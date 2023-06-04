Stifel Nicolaus Raises Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$5.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $10.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Integra Resources Trading Down 1.8 %
Integra Resources stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.43.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
