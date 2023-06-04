Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Airbnb Call Options (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 74,374 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 60,618 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.95. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,116,972 shares of company stock worth $245,582,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

