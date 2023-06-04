Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Okta Call Options (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 13,983 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 11,411 call options.

Okta Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.