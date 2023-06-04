StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

