StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

