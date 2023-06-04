StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

