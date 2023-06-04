StockNews.com Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Donaldson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

