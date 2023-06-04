StockNews.com Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 2.2 %

PBR stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a yield of 38.26%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12,744.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 140,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,176,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 255,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.