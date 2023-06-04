StockNews.com Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.75.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $513.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.