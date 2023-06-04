Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 4.8 %

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 125,896 shares of company stock valued at $115,029 over the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

