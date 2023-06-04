Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

