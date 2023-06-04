Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.22.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.28 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

About Superior Plus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.