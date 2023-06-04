Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

