Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Down 3.8%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 20,357,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 50,535,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.10.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

