Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. 993,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,059% from the average session volume of 85,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

