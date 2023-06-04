T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.03. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

