T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 91,492 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.65.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

