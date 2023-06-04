T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $68,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

