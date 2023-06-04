Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Earns Maintains Rating from 888

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

SKT opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

