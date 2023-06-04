Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the retailer will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

Target Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

TGT stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.