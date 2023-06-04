TD Securities Boosts Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$16.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

