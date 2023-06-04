TD Securities Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $91.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,608,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

