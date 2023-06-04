TD Securities Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $91.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.89.
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $82.02.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,608,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
