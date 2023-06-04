TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for TD SYNNEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $10.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s FY2025 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 3.2 %

SNX opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.