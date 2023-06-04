Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.41% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLW. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,832 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 247,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 76,640 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 374,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71,589 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,719,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $530.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,313 shares of company stock worth $367,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

