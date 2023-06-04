Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 22,750 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $699,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.49 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.