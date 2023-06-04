Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 923,067 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after buying an additional 219,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.