Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Entergy Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $99.44 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

