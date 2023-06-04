Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after acquiring an additional 764,671 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 762,051 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.