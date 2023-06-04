Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEX were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05.

Insider Transactions at WEX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

