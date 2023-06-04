Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLI were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RLI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Stories

