Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Nelnet worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nelnet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Nelnet stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 55.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

