Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,911 shares of company stock worth $842,490 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

