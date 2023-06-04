Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ashland were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland Stock Up 4.6 %

Ashland stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.73 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

