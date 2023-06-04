Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,125. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

