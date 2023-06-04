Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,045,000 after purchasing an additional 307,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,384,000 after acquiring an additional 101,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,952,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,493.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

