Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watsco were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Watsco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $340.76 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

