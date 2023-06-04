Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,230 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,141,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 532,204 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 261,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

