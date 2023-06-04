Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 29,737 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,737 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of X opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.13. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

