Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,100 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,480,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

AMR opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.90 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

