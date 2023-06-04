Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,738 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

