Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.85.

Teck Resources Trading Up 5.7 %

TECK.B opened at C$58.21 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.68 and a one year high of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

