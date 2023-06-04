Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 31,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 29,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Telecom Italia Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

