Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 690.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,002,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,083,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,711,000 after buying an additional 454,762 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.