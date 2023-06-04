Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of TS stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

