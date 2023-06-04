Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 488,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after buying an additional 161,018 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 102,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,087,000 after buying an additional 92,052 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 41.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 5.0 %

TTEK opened at $153.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $145.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.